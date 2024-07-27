Previous
Industrial by helstor365
Photo 1315

Industrial

I can't decide which one I prefer: colour or...
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I definitely can decide, I am a colour fan ;-)
July 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It's a great picture in color. I find it more spectacular in B&W.
July 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise