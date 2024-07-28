Previous
Old buildings by helstor365
Photo 1316

Old buildings

I took my 4 megapixel Canon Powershot G3 from 2002 with me on my walk in town today.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of the neatly renovated building.
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise