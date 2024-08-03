Previous
Larch cone still life by helstor365
Larch cone still life

The larch cone was on the ground under the larch tree but I liked the green and yellow lichen on the trunk of the larch tree so I placed the cone there. I guess that makes this a larch cone still life :-)
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana
Beautifully composed and captured.
August 3rd, 2024  
Julie Duncan
Excellent! :)
August 3rd, 2024  
