Polypodium vulgare by helstor365
Polypodium vulgare

Grows straight out on a vertical rock face.

Looks like this one has several names in English:

Polypod / Polypody root / Adder's fern / Brake root / Female fern / Oak fern / Rock brake / Rock polypod / Sweet fern / Wall fern
16th August 2024

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
August 16th, 2024  
