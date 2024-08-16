Sign up
Previous
Photo 1335
Polypodium vulgare
Grows straight out on a vertical rock face.
Looks like this one has several names in English:
Polypod / Polypody root / Adder's fern / Brake root / Female fern / Oak fern / Rock brake / Rock polypod / Sweet fern / Wall fern
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
August 16th, 2024
