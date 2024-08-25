Sign up
Previous
Photo 1344
Street pidgeon
Seeking shelter from the rain. The stone wall it is sitting on is part of Bergen's oldest remaining building. It is the base of the tower of Nonneseter Abbey which was built around 1150.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
2
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
25th August 2024 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abbey
,
pidgeon
,
bergen
Karen
ace
What a wonderful capture - I love the stone textures and colours, the history - and the bird, he fits in very well there.
August 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, I love the textures and tones.
August 25th, 2024
