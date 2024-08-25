Previous
Street pidgeon by helstor365
Photo 1344

Street pidgeon

Seeking shelter from the rain. The stone wall it is sitting on is part of Bergen's oldest remaining building. It is the base of the tower of Nonneseter Abbey which was built around 1150.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
What a wonderful capture - I love the stone textures and colours, the history - and the bird, he fits in very well there.
August 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, I love the textures and tones.
August 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise