Nice bike by helstor365
Photo 1372

Nice bike

I had an enjoyable walk around town this morning with the X-T3 and the 18-55mm kit lens.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Brian ace
Great story telling image and title
September 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice find. Fun to experience various camera and lenses.
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
You find such amazing subjects to shoot, another great one.
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
