Previous
Photo 1372
Nice bike
I had an enjoyable walk around town this morning with the X-T3 and the 18-55mm kit lens.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
bike
,
urban
Brian
ace
Great story telling image and title
September 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nice find. Fun to experience various camera and lenses.
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
You find such amazing subjects to shoot, another great one.
September 22nd, 2024
