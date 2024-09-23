Sign up
Photo 1373
32
Somehow I had not managed to set the X-T3 back to shoot RAW today so this is a jpg (almost) straight from the camera :-)
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1735
photos
90
followers
36
following
376% complete
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
23rd September 2024 10:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Casablanca
ace
Ooh I want to go in and climb those steps and see what is there...
September 23rd, 2024
moni kozi
A very nice shot.
September 23rd, 2024
