Finally

This is a shot I have been trying to take for years.... The stream runs under the little bridge and straight into the sea and it is really hard to get in position to photograph this whole scene (unless you are in a boat of course :-) Well, today when I was here it was low tide and I was able to (carefully :-) make my way a bit further out on the wet and slippery rocks.



I think I can still get a better composition but for now, I'm happy with this one.