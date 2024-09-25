Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1375
Reflections
I am starting to like this new Fujifilm camera :-)
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1739
photos
90
followers
36
following
376% complete
View this month »
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
Latest from all albums
357
1372
5
1373
1374
358
359
1375
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
25th September 2024 10:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
lake
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close