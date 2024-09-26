Sign up
Photo 1376
Mediterranean vibe?
It was the "key hole" light on the ground that caught my eye
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
orange
,
vespa
,
mediterranean
Wendy
ace
Oh my. Have you captured a portal? Don't go in! Interesting shot. :-)
September 26th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well spotted.
September 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with a great vibe and light.
September 26th, 2024
