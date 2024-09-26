Previous
Mediterranean vibe? by helstor365
Mediterranean vibe?

It was the "key hole" light on the ground that caught my eye
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Wendy
Oh my. Have you captured a portal? Don't go in! Interesting shot. :-)
September 26th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Well spotted.
September 26th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture with a great vibe and light.
September 26th, 2024  
