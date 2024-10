Churros

There are lots of different food trucks outside the mall atm.



I haven't been using the Sony A7 camera much because it is a small camera and it gets too unwieldy to carry around if I mount the Canon L lenses + the adapter on it. Yesterday I found a Sony FE 28-70mm kit lens for sale locally for only 50 Euros! I just picked it up in town and took this photo on my way home :-)