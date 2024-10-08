Previous
Beffen by helstor365
If you need to get from one side of Bergen harbour to the other you have quite a bit of walking to do... or you can take this little boat that ferries passengers over in about 10 minutes.

The boats began "sailing" in 1894 and it is called "Beffen"(literally: "the beff" :-) because the company that owned and operated them was the "Bergen Electric Ferry company" or BEF for short
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colours on such a grey day.
October 8th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Delightful way to cross.
October 8th, 2024  
