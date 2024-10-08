Sign up
Previous
Photo 1388
Beffen
If you need to get from one side of Bergen harbour to the other you have quite a bit of walking to do... or you can take this little boat that ferries passengers over in about 10 minutes.
The boats began "sailing" in 1894 and it is called "Beffen"(literally: "the beff" :-) because the company that owned and operated them was the "Bergen Electric Ferry company" or BEF for short
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1765
photos
89
followers
35
following
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
Tags
bergen
,
beffen
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colours on such a grey day.
October 8th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Delightful way to cross.
October 8th, 2024
