Autumn by helstor365
Photo 1389

Autumn

We went to Ikea today and every time I go to Ikea I take a little detour and stop at this place to take a photo (sometimes I even go to this place to take a photo without going to Ikea :-)

Since we were going to Ikea, I only brought a small "pocket" camera; the Fujifilm X20, a 12 megapixel compact camera from 2013. I think it did a fine job :-)
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Neil ace
Gorgeous scenery
October 9th, 2024  
