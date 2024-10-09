Autumn

We went to Ikea today and every time I go to Ikea I take a little detour and stop at this place to take a photo (sometimes I even go to this place to take a photo without going to Ikea :-)



Since we were going to Ikea, I only brought a small "pocket" camera; the Fujifilm X20, a 12 megapixel compact camera from 2013. I think it did a fine job :-)