Previous
Atmospheric river by helstor365
Photo 1411

Atmospheric river

That's what they call the bad weather we're having atm. It has been raining non stop since miidnight and it is going to continue almost until Friday morning. it is not heavy rain but it is relentless!
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise