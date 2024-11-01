Sign up
Previous
Photo 1412
The day after
It has stopped raining (instead we got a hail shower today). Yesterday was rough in most of Western Norway. No casualties but lots of flooding, land- and mudslides.
I took this shot on my way to do some shopping earlier today. It is a two image pano.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
1st November 2024 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
rainbow
,
hail
