The day after by helstor365
The day after

It has stopped raining (instead we got a hail shower today). Yesterday was rough in most of Western Norway. No casualties but lots of flooding, land- and mudslides.

I took this shot on my way to do some shopping earlier today. It is a two image pano.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
