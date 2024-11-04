Previous
Lone pine tree by helstor365
Lone pine tree

This is one of those scenes I just can't walk past without taking a snap. I was lucky today because the water was so still I got an almost perfect reflection
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
November 4th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture and reflections.
November 4th, 2024  
