Plan-B (lens adapter testing edition :-)) by helstor365
Plan-B (lens adapter testing edition :-))

I have this Viltrox EF to EF-M adapter that I don't need (because I also have the original Canon adapter) and I'm going to sell it so I had to test it to make sure it works as it should.

This shot is taken with my Canon M5 with a Canon EF 10-18mm lens attached to the camera with the adapter.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
