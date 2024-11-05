Sign up
Photo 1416
Plan-B (lens adapter testing edition :-))
I have this Viltrox EF to EF-M adapter that I don't need (because I also have the original Canon adapter) and I'm going to sell it so I had to test it to make sure it works as it should.
This shot is taken with my Canon M5 with a Canon EF 10-18mm lens attached to the camera with the adapter.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th November 2024 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
planb
