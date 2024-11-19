Sign up
Photo 1430
Another day, another reflection :-)
In my favourite 65:24 pano crop
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
3
3
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1831
photos
91
followers
35
following
391% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th November 2024 10:12am
Tags
reflection
Beverley
ace
Super beautiful reflections… pure stillness
November 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love this panorama
November 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is so stunning
November 19th, 2024
