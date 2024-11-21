Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1432
Brrrrr.....
-6C this morning. It's hoar frost not snow.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1833
photos
91
followers
35
following
392% complete
View this month »
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
Latest from all albums
1426
392
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
21st November 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cold
moni kozi
Superb photo
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close