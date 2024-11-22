Sign up
Bergen
Bergen this morning: -7.3C but sunny.
22nd November 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
norway
bergen
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous and wintry
November 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture, the sun makes it look much warmer.
November 22nd, 2024
