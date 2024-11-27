Sign up
Photo 1438
Modern church bell tower
Looks more like something from a sci-fi movie if you ask me :-)
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
bell tower
Diana
ace
That looks like a guillotine for aliens ;-)
November 27th, 2024
