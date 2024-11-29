Previous
Grey Friday :-) by helstor365
Grey Friday :-)

Cold, windy and very grey and wet!

And I'm staying as far away from the mall as I can today....
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful panorama
November 29th, 2024  
