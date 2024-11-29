Sign up
Photo 1440
Grey Friday :-)
Cold, windy and very grey and wet!
And I'm staying as far away from the mall as I can today....
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1847
photos
91
followers
35
following
394% complete
View this month »
Tags
rain
,
wet
,
cold
,
grey
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful panorama
November 29th, 2024
