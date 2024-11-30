Sign up
Previous
Photo 1441
Gloomy
And I'm talking about the weather and darkness not the Tesla racing past the petrol station :-)
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
reflections
,
rain
,
gloomy
,
tesla
Diana
ace
Lovely colours and reflections.
November 30th, 2024
Christopher Cox
ace
Very moody!
November 30th, 2024
