Gloomy by helstor365
Photo 1441

Gloomy

And I'm talking about the weather and darkness not the Tesla racing past the petrol station :-)
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Helge E. Storheim

Helge E. Storheim
Lovely colours and reflections.
November 30th, 2024  
Very moody!
November 30th, 2024  
