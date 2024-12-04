Sign up
Previous
Photo 1445
Bergen harbour
Had an errand in town this afternoon and grabbed a quick shot from the harbour. I liked the grey/blue tones today.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th December 2024 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbor
,
harbour
,
bergen
Beverley
ace
Beautiful stillness warm colours
December 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely pov
December 4th, 2024
