Bergen harbour by helstor365
Bergen harbour

Had an errand in town this afternoon and grabbed a quick shot from the harbour. I liked the grey/blue tones today.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Beverley ace
Beautiful stillness warm colours
December 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely pov
December 4th, 2024  
