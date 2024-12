Drab (and wet)

Drove Claudia to see a friend who lives on an island west of Bergen today and figured it would be an opportunity to take some shots of the North Sea. However the conditions were so murky, drab and wet that there was no point in even trying. Instead I just grabbed this shot from the car (and even then I could not keep the raindrops from hitting the lens)



I cropped this in a new pano format I learned about today: 6 by 17