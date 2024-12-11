Sign up
Previous
Photo 1452
Plan B (Foggy morning edition)
The white line on and off the pavement is the headlight on a bike from a cyclist pedaling his way through my 13 second exposure :-)
11th December 2024
11th Dec 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th December 2024 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
December 11th, 2024
