Previous
It's not looking anything like Christmas... by helstor365
Photo 1456

It's not looking anything like Christmas...

and it seems we're having more of this weather for the next two weeks
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact