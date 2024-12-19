Previous
The sundial in the tunnel by helstor365
The sundial in the tunnel

Still raining a lot so I went for a walk in the Bergen Light Rail "escape tunnel" today. I have photographed the sundial before but I took a closer look at it today.

I have a wider view of it here:
https://365project.org/helstor365/extras/2023-12-15
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Helge E. Storheim

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 19th, 2024  
