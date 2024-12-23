Sign up
Photo 1464
What a day!
We get a 1 day pause from all the grey and wet weather today so I had to make the most of it. Tomorrow we are back to rain, rain, rain... no chance of a white Christmas here.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
reflection
Casablanca
ace
What a glorious vista!
December 23rd, 2024
