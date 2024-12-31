Sign up
Previous
Photo 1472
Mirror
We had a bit of snow last night and early today so I went for a walk in the woods. Spotted this almost perfect reflection.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
reflection
John Falconer
ace
Very Well spotted.
December 31st, 2024
Louise
This will make a great picture for a puzzle!
December 31st, 2024
