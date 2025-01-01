Previous
Bryggen (The dock) by helstor365
Photo 1473

Bryggen (The dock)

Also known as "Tyskebryggen" (The German Dock) is a Unesco world heritage site. The green "spec" in the sky is actually the northern lights. There was a lot of northern light activity here this afternoon/evening.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact