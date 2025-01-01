Sign up
Previous
Photo 1473
Bryggen (The dock)
Also known as "Tyskebryggen" (The German Dock) is a Unesco world heritage site. The green "spec" in the sky is actually the northern lights. There was a lot of northern light activity here this afternoon/evening.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Taken
1st January 2025 5:39pm
Tags
bergen
,
bryggen
