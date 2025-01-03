Sign up
Photo 1475
Five past nine :-)
Had to go early to town for my yearly eye doctor visit today. Grabbed this shot on my way to get the bus back home.
-7C today. That's cold for Bergen.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1903
photos
92
followers
35
following
404% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
3rd January 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
norway
,
bergen
Casablanca
ace
-6° in my little corner of England this morning. Warmed up to zero now, hurrah! Nice shot
January 3rd, 2025
