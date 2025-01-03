Previous
Five past nine :-) by helstor365
Photo 1475

Five past nine :-)

Had to go early to town for my yearly eye doctor visit today. Grabbed this shot on my way to get the bus back home.

-7C today. That's cold for Bergen.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Casablanca ace
-6° in my little corner of England this morning. Warmed up to zero now, hurrah! Nice shot
January 3rd, 2025  
