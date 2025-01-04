Previous
Weather report by helstor365
Photo 1476

Weather report

Heavy snowfall during the night. Bergen light rail is not running, the airport is closed because they can't keep the runways free of snow and busses are running whenever they can.... good thing I don't have to be anywhere today :-)
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
We haven't had more than an inch so far this year.
January 4th, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@joansmor This is almost like winters in the late 60s when we moved out here. Unusual with so much snow now.
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact