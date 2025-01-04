Sign up
Photo 1476
Weather report
Heavy snowfall during the night. Bergen light rail is not running, the airport is closed because they can't keep the runways free of snow and busses are running whenever they can.... good thing I don't have to be anywhere today :-)
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
snow
norway
bergen
Joan Robillard
ace
We haven't had more than an inch so far this year.
January 4th, 2025
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@joansmor
This is almost like winters in the late 60s when we moved out here. Unusual with so much snow now.
January 4th, 2025
