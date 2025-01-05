Sign up
Photo 1477
Walking the dogs in a winter womderland
I had a nice walk in the snow today
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1908
photos
92
followers
35
following
404% complete
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
norway
Dorothy
ace
So very beautiful! We’re to have 1-3” today nothing like yours!
January 5th, 2025
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@illinilass
This is unusual for Bergen. And it just started snowing again :-)
January 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@helstor365
Oh my! I’ve been to Bergen a couple of times but spring or fall. Also have lived where we would occasionally have snow like this!
January 5th, 2025
