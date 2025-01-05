Previous
Walking the dogs in a winter womderland by helstor365
Walking the dogs in a winter womderland

I had a nice walk in the snow today
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

Dorothy ace
So very beautiful! We’re to have 1-3” today nothing like yours!
January 5th, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@illinilass This is unusual for Bergen. And it just started snowing again :-)
January 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@helstor365
Oh my! I’ve been to Bergen a couple of times but spring or fall. Also have lived where we would occasionally have snow like this!
January 5th, 2025  
