Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1478
Larch cones
No more snow and it has been quite windy today and all the snow has blown off the trees so no more winter wonderland photo ops. Now we just have land with lots of snow :-)
Anyway, the wind also blew this twig with larch cones off a tree so that's what I took a photo of today,
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1909
photos
94
followers
35
following
404% complete
View this month »
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
Latest from all albums
411
1475
412
1476
18
413
1477
1478
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
6th January 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
larch cone
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close