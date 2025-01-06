Previous
Larch cones by helstor365
Photo 1478

Larch cones

No more snow and it has been quite windy today and all the snow has blown off the trees so no more winter wonderland photo ops. Now we just have land with lots of snow :-)

Anyway, the wind also blew this twig with larch cones off a tree so that's what I took a photo of today,
6th January 2025

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
