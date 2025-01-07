Sign up
Previous
Photo 1479
Kayak or canoe?
A bit of minimalism today
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1910
photos
94
followers
35
following
405% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
7th January 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
kayak
,
canoe
Casablanca
ace
I suspect canoe because of breadth and perceived depth….
January 7th, 2025
