Photo 1483
Cold!
-10C this morning. Better enjoy winter while it lasts because on Monday it wil get milder and start raining again... :-(
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1915
photos
94
followers
35
following
406% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
11th January 2025 10:24am
Tags
snow
,
cold
,
frost
Neil
ace
Simple wonderful shot
January 11th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Note that does look cold!
January 11th, 2025
