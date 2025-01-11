Previous
Cold! by helstor365
Cold!

-10C this morning. Better enjoy winter while it lasts because on Monday it wil get milder and start raining again... :-(
Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Neil ace
Simple wonderful shot
January 11th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Note that does look cold!
January 11th, 2025  
