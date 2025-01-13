Sign up
Photo 1485
+6C and wet, wet, wet...
Winter appears to be over!
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1919
photos
94
followers
35
following
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
13th January 2025 1:48pm
Tags
rain
