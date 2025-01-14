Previous
Film? by helstor365
Still wet and grey. No decent light so decided to take an old camera out today. Canon 5 megapixel compact camera S60 from 2004! Not only is it old, the sensor seems to be on the blink too :-)

It does have the option to shoot RAW but for some reason the camera didn't want to today and it only gave me medium sized jpgs :-)

I edited this one to try to make it look like a print from negative film.
Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
