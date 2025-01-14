Sign up
Photo 1486
Film?
Still wet and grey. No decent light so decided to take an old camera out today. Canon 5 megapixel compact camera S60 from 2004! Not only is it old, the sensor seems to be on the blink too :-)
It does have the option to shoot RAW but for some reason the camera didn't want to today and it only gave me medium sized jpgs :-)
I edited this one to try to make it look like a print from negative film.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S60
Taken
14th January 2025 11:40am
Tags
ccd
,
digicams
