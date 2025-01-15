Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1487
Kjøttbasaren
Sorry no new photo today so here's an older one
A well known building in Bergen Kjøttbasaren (literal translation: "the meat bazaar") now houses various restaurants and delicatessen.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1921
photos
94
followers
35
following
407% complete
View this month »
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Latest from all albums
1482
1483
415
1484
19
1485
1486
1487
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
12th January 2025 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norway
,
bergen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close