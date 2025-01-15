Previous
Kjøttbasaren by helstor365
Kjøttbasaren

Sorry no new photo today so here's an older one

A well known building in Bergen Kjøttbasaren (literal translation: "the meat bazaar") now houses various restaurants and delicatessen.

15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

