Previous
Photo 1488
They're back!
The mute swans have been MIA for a while but today they were back with their two cygnets.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
2
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
16th January 2025 3:31pm
Tags
swans
,
cygnets
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and detail!
January 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Wonderful sight to see them return with young.
January 16th, 2025
