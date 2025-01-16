Previous
They're back! by helstor365
They're back!

The mute swans have been MIA for a while but today they were back with their two cygnets.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and detail!
January 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Wonderful sight to see them return with young.
January 16th, 2025  
