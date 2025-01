Red squirrel

This image is from May 2019, the last time I saw a red squirrel.... until today. We don't have grey squirrels in Norway and the red ones are not that common. I did take a photo of the one I saw today and I'll post it in my other album but it is a really bad photo :-) By the time I had changed lenses and got the camera ready the squirrel was on it's way out of there. Still, seeing it was the highlight of my day