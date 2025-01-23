Sign up
Photo 1495
Picnic
A very Norwegian photo today. We had frost overnight and it was around -2 or 3C this morning and the kindergarten was out in the woods on a picnic (most likely sausages roasted on the bonfire :-)
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
23rd January 2025 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
picnic
,
woodland
,
kindergarten
