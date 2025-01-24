Sign up
Previous
Photo 1496
Random street in Bergen
Quick trip to town today to run some errands then hurry back home to get inside before storm Éowyn finishes in Ireland and the UK and hit Western Norway this afternoon
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Album
365
DC-GX9
24th January 2025 11:59am
Tags
street
,
urban
,
bergen
