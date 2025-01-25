Previous
Wet by helstor365
Photo 1497

Wet

Storm Éowyn is still making it windy and wet here but it is not too bad.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely colours and puddle.
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact