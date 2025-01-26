Previous
On the phone by helstor365
Photo 1498

On the phone

26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super capture and balance
January 26th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Great capture.
January 26th, 2025  
Phil
Love all the layers, like putting a jigsaw together working it all out!
January 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
So much to see in this great shot.
January 26th, 2025  
Karen ace
Super interesting capture!
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact