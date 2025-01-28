Stream

Today I pretended to be a real landscape photographer. I carried a big backpack with my full frame DSLR and trio of F4 Canon L lenses + a really heavy tripod. I haven't used this gear in a while but I have decided that in 2025 I will use it at least once a month. I will also try to drive to some exciting or "new to me" location to take photos with this kit (I think around 90% of my photos are taken in walking distance from our flat. The rest are taken in town).



