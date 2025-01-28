Previous
Today I pretended to be a real landscape photographer. I carried a big backpack with my full frame DSLR and trio of F4 Canon L lenses + a really heavy tripod. I haven't used this gear in a while but I have decided that in 2025 I will use it at least once a month. I will also try to drive to some exciting or "new to me" location to take photos with this kit (I think around 90% of my photos are taken in walking distance from our flat. The rest are taken in town).

28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
January 28th, 2025  
moni kozi
You did not just pretend. You actually were a real outstanding landscape photographer.
This could well be a gorgeous wall ornament or wallpaper
January 28th, 2025  
