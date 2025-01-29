Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1501
Mother and child sculpture (again)
I was in that area again today. The water level in the river was high but calm and I liked the reflections.
Other photos of this sculpture:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-03-06
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-08-19
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1945
photos
95
followers
35
following
411% complete
View this month »
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
Latest from all albums
1496
1497
23
1498
1499
421
1500
1501
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
29th January 2025 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
child
,
mother
,
sculpture
Diana
ace
I love the sculpture and reflection. thanks for the interesting links, quite amazing.
January 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close