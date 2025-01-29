Previous
Mother and child sculpture (again) by helstor365
Photo 1501

Mother and child sculpture (again)

I was in that area again today. The water level in the river was high but calm and I liked the reflections.

Other photos of this sculpture:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-03-06
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-08-19
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

Diana ace
I love the sculpture and reflection. thanks for the interesting links, quite amazing.
January 29th, 2025  
