Photo 1502
A classic
and a very rare sight here in Norway
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
30th January 2025 3:17pm
Tags
classic
,
classic car
,
mg
bkb in the city
ace
Great find and capture
January 30th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Nice shot.
January 30th, 2025
