Previous
Shadow selfie by helstor365
Photo 1503

Shadow selfie

This is the same place as this shot: https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-08-07 but without any water flowing and nice afternoon sunshine :-)
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
411% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super selfie… fabulous shadows.
January 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact