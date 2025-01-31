Sign up
Previous
Photo 1503
Shadow selfie
This is the same place as this shot:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-08-07
but without any water flowing and nice afternoon sunshine :-)
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1947
photos
95
followers
35
following
411% complete
View this month »
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
Latest from all albums
23
1498
1499
421
1500
1501
1502
1503
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
31st January 2025 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
trees
,
selfie
Beverley
ace
Super selfie… fabulous shadows.
January 31st, 2025
